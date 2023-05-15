Hubble telescope captures light-bending galaxy cluster

NASA and European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hubble Space Telescope has imaged a galaxy cluster that is almost nine billion light-years away.



The galaxy cluster, called eMACS J1823.1+7822, lies in the constellation Draco.

It is one of five exceptionally massive galaxy clusters Hubble explored with the aim of measuring the strengths of these gravitational lenses, which would provide insights into the distribution of dark matter in galaxy clusters.

Strong gravitational lenses like eMACS J1823.1+7822 can help astronomers study distant galaxies by acting as vast natural telescopes which magnify objects that would otherwise be too faint or distant to resolve, mission officials said in a statement.

The central cluster is mostly elliptical galaxies surrounded by a warm glow. Near the cluster core is a stretched, distorted arc of a gravitationally lensed galaxy.