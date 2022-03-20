Humour in the classroom

"A very wise old teacher once said; I consider a day's teaching wasted if we do not all have a hearty laugh."



American academician Gilbert Highet

One day on the notice board of a college, an announcement written with chalk read like this;

"The Principal will visit all classes tomorrow"

After having read the announcement, a mischievous brat erased the letter 'C' from the word Classes, making it 'lasses'. A few minutes later the principal himself happened to come that way and on reading the funny announcement, he couldn't help appreciating the sense of humor of one of his taught. Before leaving the place, the principal dropped the letter 'L' from the word Lasses, making it 'Asses'!

This joke may be hypothetical in nature but one can't help appreciating the humour there. Humour is conspicuous by its absence on the campus and therefore many of us are compelled to say that one of the most boring places in the world is our classroom! Teachers expect their pupils and students to be decent and disciplined in the class. As teachers most of us don't encourage students cracking jokes during a class.

Students are expected to be stiff and serious and mind their business of learning. Any cross talk or talk back on their part is traditionally viewed seriously. Such imposed passivity is a time-honoured feature of the education system. Only some quick-witted teachers and students occasionally cross that 'Lakshman Reka' and dilute the monotony with their jokes and repartees.

Laughter is best medicine, they say. Students need it more than anybody else. Loads of books, a cascade of exams day in and day out, cut throat competition, peer comparisons, and high expectations all adversely affect the physical and mental abilities of the students. Though all this happens regularly, an hour of free-wheeling in the classroom is all the students need on a daily or weekly basis.

Yes, students are past masters in leg pulling in the canteen or in the play-ground but allowing it officially in the classroom has its own benefits and advantages for them.

During the high school days in 1970s, they had music, dance, sports, and craft classes every week, apart from Navy and NCC periods.

So, let us think about conducting some informal classes every week where both teachers and students are given a free hand to exchange ripostes, quips, puns and bons mots. These things definitely give students a break from boredom and whet their humour and creative skills.

(The writer is retired HoD Department of English, S B V R Degree College, Badvel)