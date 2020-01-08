Hyderabad boy creates an app to boost healthy eating habits in children

Hyderabad: Children are picky eaters and parents do their best to ensure that their kids get the required nutrition on a daily basis. Especially during school, it's a tough job for parents to give a healthy tiffin as kids tend to prefer to consume junk food with little or no nutritive value. To tackle this situation and ensure healthy eating habits in kids, 7-year-old Siddhanth Nair, from Hyderabad has created the Nutrition App which helps to record and calculate nutrition kids are getting in their tiffin box.



In today's world, where vitamin and nutrients deficiency are affecting kids across the country, it is crucial for parents to provide healthy meals which can prevent their kids from these ailments. Siddhanth's school (Ambitus World School) follows a healthy tiffin regime for kids. Being on the WhiteHat Jr platform for the past 5-6 months, he wanted to utilise his learning to create an app to spread the message to other parents and encourage other kids to eat healthy as well.

"Kids now a days have an evolved sense of right and wrong, and they want to contribute in their own way to address issues in our society. Kids as young as 6-year-old can start to learn coding to prepare them for the future and like Siddhant, we are already seeing many young kids creating some extremely creative, high utility digital applications that will make a long-term impact on the world.", said Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO, WhiteHat Jr.

Another example is of 9-year-old Sean Paul Solano from Bangalore who has created Trash Sorter app, which helps to educate people about the importance of separating biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and spread awareness on reducing, recycling, and reusing waste properly.

10-year-old Sajan from Chennai who noticed that due to lack of playing spaces, the lifestyle of kids has become increasingly sedentary over the years. They spend more time indoors, which has led to various health concerns at an early age. To tackle this challenge, he has created the Health Check app, which help kids to track their daily activities and encourage them to indulge in physical exercise, restrict mobile usage, and eat a balanced meal.

All these kids are learning to code on WhiteHat Jr, an EdTech startup that teaches coding to kids between 6 to 14 years of age. Teaching cutting-edge curriculum on technologies like AI, robotics, machine learning and space tech, the startup aims to harness natural creativity of kids and shift their mindset from consumers to creators at an early age.

