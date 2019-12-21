Hyderabad: Kids Fair 2019 to kick off at Hitex on December 27

Hyderabad: India's largest exhibition on kids products and services in India to be held at Hitex, Madhapur from December 27 for three days till December 29. To be organised by Hitex, it is powered by My Play Date with support from Telangana Recognised School Management Association(TRSMA). It will feature 80 stalls.

Kids Fair includes products related to kids and schools, creative learning sessions, interactive workshops, conference for school managements, exciting games and contests and fun activities shared Nupur Agarwal, Founder of My Playdate; Yadagiri Shekar Rao, State President of Telangana Recognised School Management Association; Amar Deep Singh, MD, Sports Surfacing Pro; Balaji Ashokan, Senior Manager of Sports of Gaudium Sportopia and Sambit Kumar Mund, General Manager—Business Development in a joint press conference held at Hitex conference hall in Madhapur.

Nupur Agarwal and Sabrina informed that My Playdate will bring an international gaming zone experience to India and Kids Fair. TRSMA will host a conference for 1500 delegates from school managements across Telangana during the Fair, shared TRSMA President Yadagiri Shekar Rao. TRSMA is a family of 10,000 schools 35 lakh students and 4 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff he added.

The conference will discuss new education policy and new educational tools and methodologies. Harish Rao, Eatala Rajendar and couple of other ministers are expected to grace our conference shared Shekhar Rao. Few highlights of the Kids Fair include Treasure Hunt; Workshops in Robotics; Interactive Games, Live Singing and Dancing Performance, DC Characters, Disney Princess and many more.

Snap Racing, India's largest private car rally team will showcase Rally Cars for visitors have the touch and feel and experience of a racing car. The Hyderabad Kids' Fair promotes creativity, positive thinking, holistic growth and self-confidence for kids through lots of activities such as art & craft, role-plays, quiz, fashion show, robotics and science exhibits, AR & VR games and live shows informed Sambit.

Exhibitors will showcase wide-ranging products and services including stationery, school furniture, sports infrastructures and equipment, arts & crafts equipment, kids apparel, school uniform & accessories, digital learning tools, teaching aids, books, school vehicles, science experiment tools, tests and certifications, electronic games and multimedia, food & nutrition and after school fun & learning objects under one roof added Sambit. The three- day fair is expected to attract 20,000

visitors.