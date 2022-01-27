Hyderabad kid's journey to Mount Kilimanjaro

Strong yet encouraging, Telukunta Virat Chandra is an example to the youngsters across India showing us how to challenge ourselves and achieve unimaginable heights. Virat a native of Trimulgherry, an eight-year-old boy was the only one from the State among 29 others to be conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award and also recognised in the sports category for becoming the youngest to scale Mount Kilimanjaro. The class III student from Gitanjali Devshala, Secunderabad scaled the highest mountain in South Africa along with his coach in March 2021. His name has also been recorded in the Asian Books of Record and the Indian Books of Record.



Bharath, the coach, found Virat highly mature for his age with deep insights into various issues. When he first met Virat he observed that he was not speaking like a typical seven-year-old but as a mature individual. Mountaineering is a massive risk for any kid of that age. But he showed great commitment all through the five months of training.

Excerpts from an interview with Telukunta Virat Chandra

Journey

I, my coach and my parents started from Hyderabad on February 28, 2021. We took the Marangu route to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. On the first day, we went to Mandara hut which was at the height of 2720 meters and 28,000 steps. The next day we went to Horombo hut which was at an elevation of 3720 meters and 38,400 steps. After which we went to Kibu hut which was at an elevation of 4,700 meters. The next day we took our journey to Uhuru peak. My parents accompanied me to the basecamp which is the second level after which I went on with my journey with my coach Bharat Thammineni.

It took six days for us to complete our summit. It took one and a half hours to reach the peak of Kilimanjaro from the basecamp.

Who is your inspiration for mountaineering?

My inspirations are my cousins Kartik and Vaishu who went trekking in Uttarakhand and video called me. When I saw the mountains there the passion in me for climbing mountains came up. After which I had a discussion with my parents and then I started training from my coach Bharat.

I had almost one-month of rigorous training for him to understand my potential. I used to run for 6 to 7 kilometers a day and also climbed Moulali fort every alternate day.

How do you manage your studies along with your passion?

I go to school in the morning and have rigorous training in the evening hours.

What difficulties did you face during your summit?

No such harsh difficulties were faced apart from surviving from the four different terrains. Kilimanjaro is the only mountain that has four different climates. It has a rainforest in the beginning then has the tropical climate, then the desert and then the snow.

Supportive and proud parents

Sharath Chandra, Virat's father and Madhavi, Virat's mother said "We are extremely proud of Virat reaching heights. In the beginning, it was very tough for us to see him like that. But when he showed progress, we felt proud of what he was achieving. It was Bharat who gave us confidence. He gave Virat training. After a month-long initial evaluation of Virat's physical fitness, Bharath was confident of his abilities."

"We feel proud looking at Virat working so hard to accomplish his goal. He had been trained for altitude climbing, 6 to 7 kilometers run a day, Moulali fort climbing every alternate day.

He is a multitasker. He's not only brilliant in sports and adventure but also a bright A-grade student in his studies. He's always dedicated to what he does. He manages all his things so well without us interfering in it." They adds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Virat's achievement saying "Many congratulations to the young mountaineer Telukunta Virat Chandra for the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro at such a young age. May he achieve even greater heights. Best wishes for his future endeavors."

Smriti Irani also tweeted "Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in South Africa and it is a matter of great pride for India that the youngest Asian mountaineer to summit this peak is 8-year-old Telunkunta Virat Chandra from Telangana. He is being awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the field of sports.