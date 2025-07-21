Live
Hyderabad student tops global IB rankings with perfect score
Hyderabad: Anya Rao Polasani, a student from Indus International School Hyderabad, secured a perfect 45/45 in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) — a distinction achieved by only 0.1% of candidates worldwide.
Anya, part of the school’s Class of 2025, joins an elite group of just 200 students globally out of over 202,000 IB Diploma candidates who attained the highest possible score this year, according to official estimates.
Her exceptional performance not only highlights her personal academic brilliance and determination but also reflects the school’s commitment to fostering a future-ready mindset and academic excellence.
In addition to Anya’s outstanding result, 11 other students from Indus Hyderabad scored above 40 points, further demonstrating the institution’s strong academic foundation and supportive learning environment.