IET India scholarship award for future engineering leaders

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) opened applications for the sixth edition of its prestigious IET India Scholarship Award, with a combined prize money of Rs 10 lakhs. Open to students of all AICTE, UGC approved and National institutes, the IET India Scholarship programme aims to reward and celebrate individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India.

Previous winners have gone on to join industry stalwarts like Apple, Boeing, Deloitte and MIT, and some have even become entrepreneurs themselves. This is the first step in a rigorous 4-stage process which tests students on academic and technical parameters, as well as creativity, innovation and presentation skills.

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head, IET India said, "The IET India Scholarship Award was initiated with the core objective of identifying the engineering leaders of tomorrow and also, encouraging young people entering the profession. After an extremely successful re-launch last year, I am thrilled to be announcing the opening of applications for our sixth edition. Through this Award, we hope to recognise creativity, innovation, leadership and excellence in our undergraduate students, and further encourage them to contribute to India's flourishing technology ecosystem. The previous editions have witnessed an incredible response, and we are looking forward to sustaining the momentum this year as well."

Applications are now open for the 2022 edition.

For more information, visit - https://scholarships.theietevents.com/#!