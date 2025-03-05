Live
IIIT-Bangalore hosts RISE, showcasing innovation and emerging technology
Bangalore: The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) hosted the 8th edition of RISE (Research Innovation, Society, and Entrepreneurship) 2025, offering an engaging platform for research, innovation, and collaboration.
The two-day event brought together students, scholars, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore advancements in emerging technologies and foster entrepreneurship.
RISE 2025 provided attendees with opportunities to engage in technical discussions with IIIT-B faculty and research scholars, explore PhD and research prospects, and establish strategic partnerships.
The event aimed to bridge academia and industry, enabling knowledge exchange and the development of real-world solutions.
Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-B, emphasised the significance of such initiatives in shaping the future of research and innovation. “RISE 2025 provides students with a unique platform to discover diverse research opportunities, explore cutting-edge emerging technologies, and collaborate with experts.
At IIIT-B, our focus on translatable research ensures that innovation leads to real-world solutions. By fostering a culture of curiosity and problem-solving, we aim to equip students with the skills and opportunities to address pressing societal challenges through technology-driven advancements.”
The first day, themed “RISE Innovation Conclave,” focused on the transformative impact of 5G and 6G technologies across key sectors, particularly healthcare and smart manufacturing. Industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers gathered to discuss cutting-edge innovations and explore their applications in driving societal progress.