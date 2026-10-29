IIM Bangalore brings students together for national case competition

The CDPG National Student Case Competition 2026, organised by the Center for Digital Public Goods (CDPG) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore), brought students from across India together to explore real-world challenges related to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

The competition received more than 450 submissions from undergraduate and postgraduate students across disciplines. It encouraged participants to work in interdisciplinary teams and examine digital public systems from technology, policy and governance perspectives.

The competition featured three tracks — Technology and Design, Policy and Regulation, and Governance and Ecosystem Management. Students were invited to analyse the case of Digi Yatra and develop their own perspectives on the evolution of digital public infrastructure.

The case study gave participants an opportunity to connect classroom learning with a real-world digital system. Teams examined aspects of technology, implementation, governance and the wider ecosystem involved in digital public services. The national finals featured nine finalist teams, who presented their ideas and took part in discussions with the jury. The presentations allowed students to explain their approaches, respond to questions and engage with perspectives from other participants.

Prof R Srinivasan, Chairperson of CDPG and faculty member in the Strategy area at IIM Bangalore, said the competition was intended to introduce students to the different dimensions of Digital Public Infrastructure and encourage them to approach the subject through technology, governance, policy and design.

The competition formed part of the CDPG Annual Conclave 2026, which brought together students, academics and practitioners to discuss the development of Digital Public Infrastructure. For participating students, the competition provided an opportunity to work on a contemporary case, collaborate across disciplines and develop skills in research, analysis, problem-solving and presentation. It also offered students a platform to engage with academic and professional perspectives beyond the classroom.