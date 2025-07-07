IIM hosts expert lecture series on Indian knowledge systems

TheIndian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur conducted the first session of a special two-day online expert lecture series on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) for its first-year full-time students. The session, offered a deeply engaging and insightful introduction to the philosophical, cultural, and practical dimensions of India’s traditional knowledge systems. More than 400 students participated in the lecture, reflecting strong interest and enthusiasm for exploring indigenous frameworks of knowledge and learning. The initiative aims to bridge ancient wisdom with contemporary management education, broader vision to cultivate well-rounded, values-driven leaders who are grounded in India’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

Emphasizing the depth and global relevance of IKS, Prof. (Dr.) Sampadananda Mishra, Director, Centre for Human Sciences, Rishihood University said, “Indian Knowledge Systems comprise a vast spectrum of disciplines—from linguistics, logic, and astronomy to economics, ethics, political science, aesthetics, and environmental thought. Each branch not only carries theoretical richness but also offers profound practical relevance. Understanding IKS helps us appreciate a civilization that nurtured integrated thinking, spiritual insight, and scientific inquiry for thousands of years. These systems were not only the intellectual backbone of India but have inspired and influenced knowledge traditions around the world.”

Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Director (I/C) and Dean (Academics), IIM Kashipur, stated, “Indian Knowledge Systems are a treasure trove of insights on ethics, governance, sustainability, and holistic development.