IIM hosts nurturing future leadership programme for educators
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur hosted a five-day programme titled “Nurturing Future Leadership”. The initiative, held under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP) of the Ministry of Education, focused on equipping educators with leadership and pedagogical skills to address institutional challenges effectively.
The programme was designed for teachers and faculty members from centrally funded institutes, state public universities, grant-in-aid colleges, and private higher education institutions. Forty-two participants from across India took part in this fourth batch of the leadership initiative.
Training sessions included case studies, group exercises, design thinking, innovation practices, policy insights, and peer learning. These interactive formats aimed to strengthen participants’ ability to lead academic institutions and enhance educational outcomes.
The programme was inaugurated by Prof. Neeraj Dwivedi, Director of IIM Kashipur, who emphasized the role of the National Education Policy (NEP) in shaping future-ready education systems.
The valedictory session featured Prof Kunal Ganguly (Dean Development), Prof K N Badhani, and Prof. Vaibhav Bhamoriya, who highlighted the significance of collaboration between IIM Kashipur.