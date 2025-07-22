IIM launches 12-month senior management programme for professionals

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has announced 12-month Senior Management Programme (SMP)—an executive education initiative designed for working professionals with at least 10 years of experience.

Delivered in a LIVE online format, the programme focuses on building strategic decision-making capabilities, cross-functional leadership, and adaptability in a rapidly changing business environment. It is structured across three broad modules, addressing the current business landscape, global strategic frameworks, and the intersection of profitability, sustainability, and people management.

The SMP combines rigorous academic instruction with real-world insights. Participants engage with case studies, simulations, and collaborative projects, culminating in a three-day on-campus immersion at IIM Nagpur. This residential module provides an opportunity for peer interaction and practical learning in a team-based setting.

Previous batches have drawn participants from sectors including IT, BFSI, engineering, HR, and retail—primarily at senior levels such as Vice Presidents and General Managers. Over half the past participants had more than 15 years of experience, contributing to a high-value peer-learning environment.

The programme also integrates faculty-led chamber consulting, allowing learners to gain personalised guidance aligned with their individual growth objectives.

The relevance of programmes like SMP is underlined by recent research studies that highlight a gap between leadership expectations and development outcomes. Findings point to issues such as the mismatch between acquired and required skills, underdeveloped interpersonal competencies, and challenges in applying theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios.

The SMP aims to bridge these gaps by aligning strategic learning with practical business challenges, preparing participants to lead with confidence, foresight, and adaptability. Upon successful completion, participants receive a Certificate of Completion and are granted Executive Alumni Status from IIM Nagpur.