IIP Delhi launches professional certificate course on plastics packaging and recycling

The programme spans three months and is structured into 15 sessions covering 32 subjects. It brings together contributions from more than 21 expert faculty members from academia and industry, ensuring a balance between foundational concepts and advanced technical modules. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of different plastic materials, recycling processes, circular design principles, and compliance standards relevant to the packaging sector. The course is open to engineering graduates, diploma holders, working professionals, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and industry process teams seeking to build or strengthen capabilities in plastics recycling and sustainable packaging solutions

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Delhi, in collaboration with the Plastics Packaging Research & Development Centre (PPRDC), has announced the launch of a three-month professional certificate course on Plastics – Packaging & Recycling. The course is aimed at building technical and applied expertise in plastics recycling, sustainable packaging systems, and circular economy practices.

Designed as a hybrid learning programme, the course integrates classroom instruction with industry exposure and hands-on training. It seeks to address existing skill gaps in the areas of plastic packaging materials, recycling technologies, regulatory frameworks, and end-of-life management solutions. The curriculum places particular emphasis on India’s evolving policy environment, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements and sustainability regulations.

The programme spans three months and is structured into 15 sessions covering 32 subjects. It brings together contributions from more than 21 expert faculty members from academia and industry, ensuring a balance between foundational concepts and advanced technical modules. Participants will gain in-depth knowledge of different plastic materials, recycling processes, circular design principles, and compliance standards relevant to the packaging sector.

The course is open to engineering graduates, diploma holders, working professionals, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and industry process teams seeking to build or strengthen capabilities in plastics recycling and sustainable packaging solutions. Through lab sessions, case-based learning, and industry visits, participants will be exposed to real-world challenges and practical applications of recycling and circular economy models.

In addition to technical training, the programme offers opportunities for applied project work, industry interaction, and mentorship. These components are designed to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving aligned with current industry needs. Selected participants may also benefit from direct engagement with industry experts, enabling them to better understand operational realities and emerging trends in the sector.

With the global plastic recycling market witnessing strong growth and increasing demand for skilled professionals, the course aims to prepare participants for future-ready roles in packaging, sustainability, and recycling. By combining technical depth with applied learning, the programme seeks to create a skilled talent pool capable of contributing to scalable, sustainable, and circular packaging solutions in India and beyond.