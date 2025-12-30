IIT Delhi launches executive programme in brand management for aspiring marketing professionals

As branding increasingly shapes business success in a digital and highly competitive marketplace, the demand for skilled brand and communication professionals is rising steadily. Responding to this shift, the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi has introduced a six-month Executive Programme in Brand Management, designed specifically for students, fresh graduates, and early-career professionals seeking structured entry into the branding and marketing domain.

The programme comes at a time when global investments in branding and brand management solutions continue to grow, reflecting the expanding role of brand strategy, digital communication, and consumer insight in business decision-making. The Executive Programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by focusing on practical, job-relevant skills. According to programme details released by IIT Delhi, the certification is delivered live online and combines academic inputs with real-world applications. The curriculum is spread across 17 modules and covers both foundational and advanced aspects of brand management, including brand positioning, consumer behaviour, digital branding, integrated marketing communication, analytics, and global brand strategy. A key component of the programme is a capstone project, through which learners develop a complete brand strategy, helping them build a portfolio that can be used for internships, job interviews, or career transitions. Assessment is entirely project-based, with a minimum 70 per cent attendance requirement.

The programme is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with classes held on Sundays from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, allowing students and working professionals to participate alongside their regular academic or professional commitments. It is open to graduates from any discipline under the 10+2+3 system.

From a student perspective, the Executive Programme is positioned as a pathway into roles such as Brand Executive, Marketing Associate, Digital Marketing Specialist, Social Media Manager, Content Strategist, and, with experience, Assistant Brand Manager.

These roles span sectors including FMCG, retail, technology, media, e-commerce, healthcare, and consumer services. The curriculum also reflects current industry trends, with emphasis on digital-first branding, social media strategy, and the use of AI-driven analytics in understanding consumer behaviour. This focus is intended to help learners acquire future-ready skills that remain relevant across industries.

The programme is coordinated by Prof. Mahim Sagar, Professor and former Head of the Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi, who brings expertise in branding, consumer behaviour, and strategic communication. Sessions are conducted by IIT Delhi faculty along with industry practitioners, enabling students to engage with both theoretical frameworks andapplied perspectives.