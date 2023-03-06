IIT-G launches advanced certification programme in digital supply chain management

Imarticus Learning, India's front-running professional education firm, has launched its Advanced Certification Programme in partnership with E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati. The programme is designed for graduates and diploma holders looking to upskill and gain better employment opportunities in Digital Supply Chain Management.

Digital Supply Chain Management refers to the modern version of supply chain management resulting from integrating technology into the system.

It is a fast-growing field requiring strategy implementation and training in digital tools and technology. Thus, professionals must have the required knowledge and expertise to succeed in this industry.

The latest programme includes live online classes and campus immersion sessions at IIT Guwahati. All its content is crafted by experts in the field, thus offering students the opportunity to learn from industry leaders. Students will be provided training in the optimal use of technology to improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the supply chain.

Imarticus Learning will provide full placement assistance around Resume and LinkedIn Profile Building, Mock Interviews, and Career Mentorship, with access to IIM jobs and Hirist.com.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, said, "Supply chain developers and managers have always been in demand, and the need for digital supply chain experts is high in the present business landscape. Keeping this in mind, we at Imarticus Learning, designed this course in consultation with domain experts to help build a formidable workforce trained in using the latest technology and excel in the digital ecosystem. We look forward to engaging with those in the field and helping them further their professional aspirations."

Dr Gaurav Trivedi, Principal Investigator E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati said, "We are delighted to join forces with Imarticus Learning for this noteworthy initiative. This program has all the features to make it an excellent course for professionals aspiring to avail promotional opportunities in their field. The top-notch faculty comprises people who are hailed for their innovative thinking and analytical skills. We look forward to more such collaborations in the future."