Just In
Nalgonda: BJP will win 12 MP seats says Etala Rajender
Nalgonda : Former minister and Malkajigiri MP candidate Etala Rajender expressed his confidence in BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections held recently.
“The BJP is going to win 12 MP seats in the state in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Eatala, addressing the media while attending the graduate MLC election preparatory meeting in Nalgonda on Thursday.
He said that the Congress came to power by giving unaccustomed and false promises. “People voted for the Congress because of their opposition to KCR,” he said.
The BJP leader remarked that people are taunting CM Revanth Reddy as he failed to fulfill his promises.
“Congress is a party of liars and Congress is the party of scams,” he said, listing several scams like Bhofors scam, 2G scam, and coal scam that took place in Congress government. Later, he urged graduates and intellectuals to support the BJP candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy in the MLC election of graduates. Eatala was accompanied by former MLC N. Ramachander Rao, party leader Venkatesh Netha, and district president Dr Nagam Varshit Reddy.