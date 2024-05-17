Kiran Rao’s advice to aspiring writers: ‘Do something that you resonate with’

Basking in the warm reception accorded to ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Kiran Rao has a message for all aspiring screenwriters: be on top of your game.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 15th KASHISH Pride Film Festival, Rao said: “I always feel that there are some films that do well and some that don’t. In order to be relevant, you have to make something that speaks to you as an audience.”

A good story, according to Rao, is “something that you resonate with, something that you find interesting and important to talk about.”

She added: “If it is important to you, then you will never be irrelevant.”

Speaking about the evolution of the audience, Rao said, “People’s attention span is reduced because they have access to multiple screens and different types of content that are easily available.”

Adding her personal take on the subject, she noted: “As a filmmaker, I feel that you need to be on top of your game. If you are good, and tell stories that are interesting, that are relevant to you, that you have a certain desire to communicate, you will be a good storyteller, whether you are on an OTT platform or making a film.”

Giving a shout out to Aamir Khan for producing ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Rao said: “A film like this could have been made only by a producer such as Aamir Khan because he wants to make the best possible films.”

Speaking about the unconventional casting for the film, Rao said, “(Aamir) realised this film would work best with no known actors. Very few producers would realise that and give you that kind of support. He was also the person who found the story, so in some way, the film could not have been made without him.”