BJP gave Cong run for money in triangular fight in Peddapalli

Peddapalli : Gaddam Vamsikrishna as Congress candidate, Koppula Eshwar as BRS candidate, Gomasa Srinivas as BJP candidate in Peddapalli parliamentary constituency made a tough fight to win the polls.

As there are MLAs of Congress party in seven constituencies in the segment and Vamsikrishna’s father and uncle representing in two constituencies his grandfather Kaka’s inseparable connection with the region everyone thought that Vamsikrishna’s victory would be easy.



Labour unions like INTUC, AITUC, CITU and BMS supported Congress while IT Minister Sridhar Babu took the election as a challenge and campaigned. Initially, it was thought that the Congress would win the seat surely but by the date of polling, some equations changed, but it was known that the victory was a bit uncertain.



It is noteworthy that A Laxman Kumar, who is an MLA of the Congress party said this. It is noteworthy that all the votes of the Netakani social class in Mancherial, Chennur and Bellampally went to Gomasa.



Pedpadalli Lok Sabha seat is special. MP candidate is changing here since 2004. Another candidate is not given a chance. The three candidates fighting for the seat now have not represented Parliament in the past. Koppula Eshwar could not be underestimated. It is known that Eshwar was a Singareni worker. He grew from a worker to a leader and sill in touch with labour leaders. There is a possibility that some will stand on his side as he is actively working in the movements. But the weakening of the party and the non participation of his own party leaders in his programmes is seen as a minus for him



Along with this, the polling percentage has increased slightly compared to the last Lok Sabha elections. Assembly held last December. About 10 percent less polling was recorded compared to the election. With this, calculations are being made on who will win and who will lose.



The leaders are calculating which side rural, urban voters, beneficiaries, old people, women, minorities, Dalits and BCs have shown their favour. There is a campaign that mainly BRS and Congress vote bank has shifted towards BJP. In Peddapalli, a faction of the BJP is campaigning to shift the vote bank towards the Congress. On the other hand, there are allegations that BRS leaders cast votes in favor of Congress. On the other hand, there are allegations that BJP leaders have diverted votes in favour of Congress.



Apart from the candidate, there is also a campaign going on that there is a possibility of BJP gaining from the silent voting of women, old people and youth with the Modi craze. It is said that the anti-government vote did not appear in the MP elections



However, cross voting is expected to affect candidates’ chances of success. But is this in favour of BJP, or in favor of Congress? Will it benefit BRS? Political life of candidates will known on June 4.

