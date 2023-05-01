Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
IIT-K students reach out to villagers under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan
Over 100 students from IIT Kanpur and MBA students of STEP HBTI stepped out of the campus on their cycles to create health awareness in the nearby Maksoodabad village
Kanpur : Going beyond the confines of the academic campus, students of IIT Kanpur are actively participating in social works in nearby villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. Over 100 students from IIT Kanpur and MBA students of STEP HBTI stepped out of the campus on their cycles to create health awareness in the nearby Maksoodabad village.
They reached the village early in the morning and were welcomed by eager villagers.
This initiative was carried out under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a Government of India scheme with IIT Kanpur as a Regional Coordinator to motivate students of higher educational institutions to work for the upliftment and development of villages.
STEP HBTI, and Rama University were partner institutes for this outreach initiative.
According to an official IIT-K release, the students went house to house in the village, enquiring about the health ailments of the villagers and filling out a health survey form.
Along with the IITians, ASHA and ANM workers of CHC Kalyanpur helped in making Ayushman cards, and the CSC team was around to help with the registration of other cards.
The health camp was inaugurated by Sarpanch Narendra Kumar and Prof Sandeep Sangal and Sudhanshu Shekhar Singh, along with Prof CK Tiwari and Yogesh Puri of STEP HBTI.
Prof Sandeep Sangal, Coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) IIT-K, said that through them, the awareness about health and government schemes would increase among the villagers, and health services would be made available to the needy and more people, in turn, filling the service delivery gaps.
The villagers showed great enthusiasm as they gathered in large numbers to get their Ayushman cards and collect related information. Nearly 20 people were registered for Ayushman during the outreach. It was observed that most villagers were not using the Government App that provides access to information on the same.
A team of doctors from RK Devi Eye Hospital led by senior eye specialist Dr Avadh Dubey, screened 75 patients out of which 12 had cataract, three had Pterygium and 48 were advised to wear spectacles. Rama University’s team was also there for health screening, and they screened 80 people and found high sugar levels amongst four and high blood pressure in 24 people.W