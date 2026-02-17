APSSDC to hold L&T overseas recruitment drive on Feb 18

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), under the department of skills development and training, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will organise a walk-in Interview for the L&T recruitment drive for Saudi Arabia on February 18, 2026.

The recruitment drive is being conducted in association with Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) and 2COMS Consulting Pvt. Ltd. The interviews will be held at OMCAP Limited, Government ITI Campus, Siddhartha Nagar Colony here.

The drive offers overseas employment opportunities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for various technical positions including cable splicer, cable jointer, testing & commissioning technician, mechanical technician, plumber, and scaffolding inspector.

Candidates aged between 22 and 45 years with ITI (preferred) or diploma qualifications and 3–5 years of relevant experience are eligible to apply. Knowledge of Hindi and English is mandatory. The offered salary ranges from Rs 28,800 to Rs 72,000 per month depending on the position, with overtime benefits as applicable.

Selected candidates will receive employer-sponsored benefits such as food, accommodation, local transportation, medical insurance, work visa, joining air ticket, and return ticket. The contract period is two years, with eight working hours per day and six working days per week. The selection process includes an interview and trade test.

Applicants must bring their updated resume, educational and experience certificates, three passport-size photographs, and original passport for verification.

Interested candidates are required to register online through the official Naipunyam portal (https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/). For further details, candidates may contact the APSSDC Command Control numbers: 9988853335, 8712655686, 8790118349, and 8790117279.