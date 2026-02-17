Idea exploration bootcamp concludes

Vijayawada: A five-day ‘Idea Exploration & Validation Bootcamp’ organised by the Department of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence at Parvathaneni Brahmaiah Siddhartha College of Arts & Science here concluded successfully. The programme was conducted in collaboration with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. A total of 70 students from various departments participated in the intensive training programme, which focused on nurturing entrepreneurial thinking and startup skills among youth.

During the bootcamp, participants received hands-on training in identifying real-world problems, developing startup ideas, conducting market validation, preparing business models and delivering effective idea pitches. On the final day, students presented 15 innovative startup ideas before a panel of experts.

PB Siddhartha College Principal Dr M Ramesh congratulated the participants and organisers, stating that such innovation-driven programmes help foster entrepreneurial spirit among youth and prepare them for future challenges.

Head of the Department Dr Kompalli Udayasri said the programme helped cultivate a startup mindset among students. “The bootcamp enabled students to transform problems into opportunities, validate their ideas and design solutions that can benefit society,” she said. Dr Donepudi Ravi Teja served as the programme coordinator and played a key role in guiding students throughout the training sessions, ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.