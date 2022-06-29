IIT Kanpur hosts 55th convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, hosted its 55th convocation on Wednesday. The Chief Guest was Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairperson of Narayana Health. The convocation was held at the Institute Auditorium, and was presided over by Dr Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur.

Last year, the institute welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Chief Guest, along with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. In a convocation held in hybrid mode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, reflected upon the institute's works, and shared ideas.

"The convocation is one such occasion that all the students await eagerly. It is a momentous annual occasion for the institute as well, as on this day, we celebrate the learnings of another batch, who are going out into the world to do greater good for the nation and society, at large. Like every year, I wish the very best for the graduating students and the awardees. I hope that they will continue inculcating the values taught at our institute, and will grow to be better human beings going out into the world," Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur

"First of all, congratulations to the ones receiving their degrees and awards today. I'm glad to be part of this auspicious occasion where we're seeing another batch of change makers going out into the world with the resolve to bring positive changes. IIT Kanpur has been leading when it comes to innovative research and cutting-edge technology. It has also led many life-saving medical innovations and initiatives over the years. I hope that the degree-receiving students today would reflect the same ideals as inculcated at IIT Kanpur and would try to make this world a better place" Narayana Health Chairperson Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty