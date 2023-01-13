IITH signs MoU with Indian Navy on national security research

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has joined hands with Indian Navy's Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment and Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) to make its research & academics focused more on national safety & securityhere on Friday .

Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH has signed an MoU with the Indian Navy, represented by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel on January 09, 2023, to work in tandem towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat & Harness in-house Tech Prowess. On the occasion, Prof Sumohana S Channappayya, Faculty-in-Charge, Technology Research Park and Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma, DG WESEE from India Navy were also present.

The project being steered by WESEE aims to collaborate with IITH on innovative & pioneering projects related to contemporary & emerging technologies in the maritime domain.

Expressing delight at the opportunity to contribute to National Security, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "As a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defense of our Nation. We are glad to host Indian Navy's WESEE Innovation Centre on IITH Campus. I am confident that this CTIC at our TRP will nurture national building spirit on campus and lead to top-notch and futuristic innovations to serve humanity at large."

"The MoU between WESEE, Indian Navy and IIT Hyderabad paves the way for long-term collaboration between the two organisations. The establishment of the Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) at IIT Hyderabad's Technology Research Park (TRP) is the crucial first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad. The collaboration aligns with the goal of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat", added Prof Sumohana S Channappayya, Faculty-in-Charge, Technology Research Park.