IITH to offer 150 internships for BTech students of other institutions

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad (IITH) will offer 150 internships to undergraduate students (non-IITH) this year under its newly launched Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE) scheme.

The internship period starts from May 15 and is for two months (i.e. till July 14, 2023). Selected candidates will get a consolidated honorarium of 15,000 INR for these two months. The selection of candidates for the internship will be made Department-wise based on the individuals' credentials and research inclination in the respective field.

Outlining the importance of the SURE Scheme, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "IITH promotes the spirit of inventing and innovation in Technology for Humanity. The SURE Scheme is the true extension of this motive of leveraging our research & innovation ecosystem to the entire country. I am confident the exposure to the research & innovation ecosystem at IITH will boost & significantly contribute to the Entrepreneurship Index of the country".

Elaborating on the objective of SURE, Prof Chandra S Sharma, Dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy - SRC), said, "The aim of this scheme is to nurture & attract potential and bright PhD students apart from encouraging research culture among UG students and at the same time, hand holding Tier-⅔ Institutes as a social responsibility of all of us."

The application process across all 18 departments has now open on the IITH website iith.ac.in/research/SURE/

Last date: The last date to submit the applications is February 22.

Internship period: The internship period starts from May 15 and is for two months

Where to apply: IITH website iith.ac.in/research/SURE/(i.e. till July 14)

Who can apply: Only second and third year BTech and BDes students along with third- and fourth-year Integrated MSc or first year MSc and MA students are eligible to apply for the internship.