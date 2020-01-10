Immunotherapy for cancer treatment

Visakhapatnam: Immunotherapy helps the immune system to better act against cancer and the researchers are still in the process of learning how to harness this new modality of treatment for cancer, said Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Director Dr. D Raghunadharao here on Thursday at GITAM Deemed to be University. The Chief Guest of the national conference on 'New Horizons in Nutrition, Health and Environment' was Balkumar Marthi , Principal Consultant, DaQsh Consultancy Services. He delivered a keynote address during the event which was organised by GITAM Institute of Science Life Sciences Department.

While addressing the gathering he briefed that immunotherapy is a type of biological therapy that uses substances made from living organisms to treat cancer. He informed that several types of immunotherapy are used to treat cancer particularly T-cell transfer therapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors are experienced good results. It is not yet fully clear whether immunotherapy will take centre stage or remain the last resort, he expressed.

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Chief Surgical Oncologist, Managing Director Dr.V. Muralikrishna observed that the importance of the environment can be seen in the differences in cancer rates throughout the world and the change in cancer rates when groups of people move from one country to another. He mentioned that some people either inherit or acquire the altered genes in the body's cells, abnormal hormone levels in the bloodstream, or a weakened immune system are more susceptible to cancer.

ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition Scientist Dr. P. Suryanarayana said that the poor intake of diet was reflected in high prevalence of chronic energy deficiency (CED) among the rural elderly in India. He informed that the prevalence of anemia and nutritional anemia among the urban-based elderly was 20.6% and 56.85% respectively. He suggested that the Government of India should initiate appropriate nutrition intervention measures to improve the overall nutritional status and special nutrition policies to address the health and nutritional problems of the aging population.

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Gynaecology Department expert Dr.S.Vijayalakshmi said that the diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and stroke have their origins in pregnancy and prenatal nutrition plays an important role in whether a child becomes susceptible to these and other illnesses in later life. Pregnancy is a critical time of human development and anything that compromises the fetal environment may have important and long lasting effects on the child's future health.GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof.K.Sivaramakrishna presided over the function. Institute of Science Principal Prof.M.Sarathchandrababu, Conference Director Prof.M.Rama Rao several experts from various organizations participated in the discussions.