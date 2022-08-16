Important tips for graduates

In a few months from now, some of you will graduate and enter a new phase of your lives. Graduating from a university can be exciting and stressful at the same time.



While one part our life gets over, another just begins. Moreover, figuring out what you want to do with the rest of your life is not an easy task. Especially for college graduates, who often have no real-world work experience to help them decide. Final-year students experience a lot of panic and uncertainty when it comes to their employment prospects and the pandemic has brought in new challenges. Making that move from student to employee is not easy; lot of mistakes can be made if you don't know what to look out for.

Here are some best tips and actionable steps that may make job hunting a little easier and lessen the worries that come with starting a new journey post-graduation:

Emphasise on holistic learning

Holistic learning over time has been emphasised upon by various education leaders. Having an interdisciplinary approach towards life helps students get ready for the future world of work. It instills curiosity and develop better communication and social skills. Holistic approach encourages students to make connection in a subject, using their creative skills, that later helps them engage in industry focused activities.

Take up internships

The best way to be successful after graduation is to get some work experience in your industry before graduation. An internship is the best way to get that experience and potentially get your foot in through the front door of your favorite corporation. Even if the internship is unpaid, the skills you will be able to build make for a successful resume, while networking and references will be valuable when you start your job search.

Improve your online presence

With so many people stuck at home and working from home presents an ideal opportunity to reconnect and build your network on online platforms. Moreover, take a look at your LinkedIn presence and ask yourself if you are worth getting employed by this profile.

As employers look at your LinkedIn profile to check whether you are a good fit for the job or company. Take a look whether your profile handle sounds professional, if not, modify it. Connect with like-minded people with similar career interests and professional bodies of interest to keep up to date with the latest news and developments; interact with employers and peers.

Emphasis on extra-curricular activities

Starting a hobby shows drive and an enthusiasm for learning. It'll likewise assist you with writing the hobbies or interests section of a resume. Because of the pandemic and everything shifting online, we have more time to ourselves and using this time to learn something will be of great value as it will take you closer to your dream job. Depending upon which field you want to make your career in or where your interest lies you can learn a couple of things; coding language, photography, reading, take up an instrument.

Start networking

Develop your networking skills by meeting professors and members of higher administration connected to your industry so that you are up to date with current affairs. Recruiters look for candidates who can easily establish networks.

This will be an empowering process and will alleviate the fear that can come with meeting hiring managers who you know nothing about industry leaders.