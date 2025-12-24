Indian students opt for value and careers over rankings, survey shows

A new large-scale survey analysing more than three million student interactions has highlighted significant changes in how Indian students are approaching overseas education. Released by Leap Scholar under the title Beyond Borders: A New Chapter in Global Student Movement, the year-end report tracks trends from 2020 to 2025 and reflects shifting priorities shaped by economic pressures, visa policies, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence on careers.

The survey shows a marked change in preferred destinations. Interest in Germany among Indian students rose by 377 per cent year-on-year for the 2024–25 cycle, driven largely by the country’s 18-month post-study work visa and strong employment pathways. New Zealand recorded a sharp increase of 2,900 per cent, while interest in the UAE grew by 5,400 per cent, signalling a move away from traditional destinations toward countries offering affordability, proximity, and clearer career outcomes.

Career considerations now dominate student decision-making. According to the survey, Indian students increasingly evaluate degrees based on return on investment rather than institutional prestige. About 75 per cent of respondents cited cost and affordability as their top concern, followed by scholarship availability (70 per cent), career advancement prospects (58 per cent), and expected graduate salaries (49 per cent). University rankings did not feature among the top five priorities.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a key driver of these choices. The report notes that working professionals now form a substantial segment of applicants, accounting for 36 per cent of those aspiring to study AI-related programmes abroad. Of these, 28.6 per cent have up to two years of experience, while 7.2 per cent are mid-career professionals with three to six years of experience. Undergraduate students make up 42.8 per cent of applicants, and postgraduate students 21.4 per cent.

The survey also reveals that nearly half of Indian students pursuing AI education aim to upskill within their existing fields, while 22.5 per cent intend to switch careers. Another 17.5 per cent are inclined towards research pathways, and 10 per cent plan to launch AI-focused ventures. Interest in doctoral studies has also risen, with PhD applications increasing by 60 per cent year-on-year, particularly in AI and biotechnology.

In terms of curriculum choice, Indian students appear to favour flexibility. While 40.4 per cent opted for specialised master’s programmes in AI, machine learning, or data science, a larger share—59.6 per cent—chose broader degrees that integrate AI modules. This suggests a preference for combining technological skills with established disciplines such as engineering, business, and healthcare.

The survey highlights a gradual narrowing of the gender gap as well.

Male applicants account for 58 per cent of the total, compared to 42 per cent female applicants, with increased participation by women in STEM fields, especially AI and data science. Overall, the findings indicate that Indian students are making more strategic, outcome-oriented choices about studying abroad. Affordability, employability, and skill relevance—particularly in AI—are now central to decision-making, reflecting a broader shift toward pragmatic planning in a rapidly changing global education landscape.

• Destinations are changing: Interest in Germany, New Zealand, and the UAE has risen sharply among Indian students, driven by post-study work options, affordability, and career pathways.

• ROI matters more than rankings: Cost, scholarships, and job prospects now outweigh university prestige in student decision-making.

• AI shapes education choices: A growing number of students and working professionals are pursuing AI-related education to upskill, switch careers, or enter research.

• Demand for flexible learning: Most students prefer broader degree programmes with integrated AI components over narrow specialisations, seeking versatility in future careers.