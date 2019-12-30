India's biggest kids carnival draws 3,000 visitors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The three day India's biggest Kids Carnival-Kids Expo 2019, the 13th edition concludes here on Sunday. Over 30,000 visitors visited the expo. Kids Fair includes products related to kids and schools, creative learning sessions, interactive workshops, the conference for school management, exciting games and contests and fun activities.

TRSMA, Telangana Recognised School Management Association, hosted a two-day Educational Expo and Conference, which was attended by 4000 private school correspondents, owners, and teachers.

On the last day on Sunday, Etela Rajender, Health Minister of Telangana State visited the TRSMA Conference and spoke on the occasion. He stressed the importance of teachers in shaping up the life of the children. He also highlighted the importance of equality education.

Responding to TRSMA's demand of granting Health Card for the private teachers on par with the Government Teachers, the Minister responded favorably and shared that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister of the State.

B Vinod Kumar, former Member of Parliament also graced the TRSMA Conference. TRSMA requested Vinod to them help private schools in getting their Income Tax exemption from current 1 crore to 3 crore. The former member of the Lok Sabha and founding member of TRS assured TRSMa that he would take up the matter to the concerned Central Government Officials and Minister and apprise them of TRSMA's demand.

Jaya Prakash Narayana, a former physician, political reformer and columnist too visited the TRSMA Conference which was being held as part of the Kids Fair 2019. He said more qualified is more unemployed in India, which is against the trend that prevailed in the west.

Teachers and Private Educational Institutions have a great role to play in making Indians employable. Proper and good education is very important. It facilitates good and quality learning. Education is the process of obtaining knowledge, wisdom, morals, values, skills, beliefs. Education is a weapon to improve one's life, he stated.

Some of the speakers who spoke at TRSMA Conference on Sunday as well as on the previous day include Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, VV Lakshminarayana, Retired Joint Director CBI; Sanjay Radhakrishna, Chief Commedia, TATA Class Edge, Mumbai; G. Selva Kumar, Achiever's Training Institute; Dr E. Prasad Rao, Advisor NISA & TRSMA and Chairman, Pramila Group of Schools; Y. Madhava Reddy, Secretary, Vandemataram Foundation; Vasireddy Amarnath, Educationist & Director, Slate Group of Schools; Kalyan Kumar S. Hatti, Metamorphosis, Chennai; Jyothi Reddy, Principal, Sreeram School; Anjum Babukhan, Director, Glendale; Amit Chandra, Policy Fellow, Center for Civil Society; Prof N. Upender Reddy, Advisor, Centre for Innovation in Public Systems; Skand Bali, Principal, HPS, Begumpet, and others.

Few highlights of the kids fair on Sunday are a stall especially for left-handers and to address their problems. Pavitter Singh, his wife Sandeep Pavitter Singh together started a platform for left-handers called www.thelefthandshop.in. They did this to support their 13years old left-hander son Gurinder Singh. They manufacture and market products for left-handers under brand "MyLeft".

Another interesting product on display was "ink", "Conductive Paint". The electricity is passed through this paint and no wires are required. Even 220 watts industrial power supply is possible to pass through "ink conductive paint". The patent for the product is under process informed Muralidhar who is currently pursuing Masters at IIT Hyderabad.

Don't let your children settle for 4 walls. Nothing is real until you experience it. That is why we at Trippko organise field trips and field experience programs. We have organised 570 unique field trips. We have designed and implemented 100 unique, targeted experiences informed Dr Nilofer of the Trippko.