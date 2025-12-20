Innovative VR solution earns team vertex national hackathon win

Students from SNIST achieved national recognition at the Smart India Hackathon 2025 Grand Finale, with Team Vertex emerging as joint winners in the Hardware Edition. The grand finale was held in December 2025 as part of India’s flagship innovation programme that challenges students to develop solutions for real-world problems.

Team Vertex impressed the jury with an innovative Virtual Reality and eye-tracking–based solution aimed at improving electric vehicle product design.

The project demonstrated how immersive technology can enhance design accuracy, usability testing, and user experience while reducing development time and costs. The solution addressed industry-relevant challenges and showed strong potential for practical application.

Competing against top student teams from across the country, Team Vertex stood out for the technical depth, originality, and real-world relevance of their hardware prototype. Their performance earned them the Joint Winner title in the Hardware Edition, along with a cash award of ₹75,000.

The win highlights the team’s collaborative problem-solving approach, hands-on engineering skills, and ability to translate complex ideas into workable solutions. The achievement also reflects the growing emphasis on innovation-led learning and applied research among engineering students. Team Vertex’s success at the Smart India Hackathon underscores the role of student-driven innovation in addressing emerging technological challenges and contributing to India’s evolving innovation ecosystem.