Internal Smart India Hackathon 2020 held at UoH

Hyderabad: Smart India Hackathon 2020 is a nationwide initiative by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and MHRD to provide students a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving. Which was held at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday

The last edition of the hackathon saw over 5 million+ students from various colleges compete for the top prize at 65+ locations.

In SIH 2020, the students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced within various Ministries, Departments, Industries, PSUs and NGOs to create world-class solutions for some of the top organisations including industries in the world, thus helping the Private sector hire the best minds from across the nation.

The first three editions SIH 2017, SIH 2018 and SIH 2019 proved to be extremely successful in promoting innovation, out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially engineering students from across India.