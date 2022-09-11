Investment Banking: Ample opportunities for grads

One of the most intricate yet crucial financial systems in the world is investment banking. It involves a wide range of financial services, such as trading securities for one's own account, mergers and helping businesses with M&As, leveraged finance, restructuring, and new issues (Initial public offering), which serve both corporate and governmental functions. Investment banking assists new businesses in going public by serving as a middleman between security issuers and investors. Unlike many other financial positions, investment bankers typically have a variety of backgrounds and can later transition into similar fields like research, trading, or structuring because to their transferrable talents.



How to become an investment banker

Investment banking has just lately become a reputable job path in the financial industry. What was formerly well-liked in television shows and movies is now a lucrative job path in the real world! For people working in investment banking, there are several roles that call for different skill sets and personality traits.

Most graduate positions in investment banking require a bachelor's degree. The selected field should have a significant emphasis on math, economics, or business/management, while it is not necessary that it be in the finance-related industry. However, being from a wealthy family will undoubtedly be advantageous and offer the students an advantage over their peers.

The B schools are concentrating on developing MBA programmes and PGDM courses in Investment Banking given that it is one of the booming and in-demand employment prospects in order to provide the students with the appropriate educational experiences. Therefore, even if you choose not to pursue a degree in the financial industry, you should think about enrolling in an MBA programme or PGDM programme to eventually develop a career in investment banking.

Internships related to course

Ex-employees fill a sizable portion of roles in investment banking. This is indicative of the fact that undertaking an internship greatly boosts your chances of being hired. Hence, you should concentrate your efforts in the second year of your MBA course on acquiring one in any of the leading financial institutions, be it banks or corporates. Networking and connecting with the students who have just kick-started their careers or who have recently completed their internships is also essential to seek advice about the current scenario of the field as well as gather information about the lucrative opportunities that the field offers.

The procedure of creating an application is essential for obtaining internships and training. Therefore, you should carefully craft your application and, if at all possible, have a seasoned professional analyse it to help you improve it. In general, it's important to gather all the information you need before submitting applications to companies so that you can decide for yourself what kind of position and company you want to pursue.

You can get the finest start in your investment banking career with the appropriate internships, on-the-job training, and learning of practical skills!

Management Schools offer

new-age courses in financial management and investment banking

The B schools have undergone a number of changes to keep up with the changes in the business world. They currently work to provide a distinctive curriculum in order to fill market shortages in talent supply, financial theory, and practical application. The management schools provide such cutting-edge courses that sharpen the students' skill sets in the domain because there is a growing demand for financial professionals in the fields of investment management, banking, and financial services in top financial corporates, banks, and financial institutions. They help mould the pupils holistically and are in sync with the disciplines of the industry.

To sum it up!

Investment banking is becoming more and more popular as a promising career path that offers the possibility of employment with reputable companies and generous wage packages. Students who are interested in entering this industry may think about enrolling in MBA or PGDM financial management courses with an investment banking focus. Through these programmes, students are holistically developed into the future financial professionals that are prepared for the market.

Additionally, it gives students the opportunity to learn about industry management and strengthen organisational core competencies by developing their business knowledge and strategic thinking skills. These programmes offer a wide variety of advanced work opportunities in the corporate sector across industries, together with a lucrative compensation package, making it a practical and timely career decision today!

(The author is the Finance and Accounting, FORE School of Management, New Delhi)