KL Deemed to be University student wins 2 gold medals at 65th National Shooting Championship

KL Deemed to be University, Student Mr.Nelavalli Mukesh won Gold Medals at 65th National Shooting Championship in 25 Mtrs Sports Pistol. Mukesh sets a national record in 25meters by scoring 584 points out of 600 points and secures gold participants across the Country at the National Shooting Championship held at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh from the 20th of November to the 5th of December under the auspices of the National Rifle Association.

The National Rifle Association of India is affiliated with the International Shooting Sport Federation, Asian Shooting Confederation, Commonwealth Shooting Federation, South Asian Shooting Confederation, and Indian Olympic Association.

Commenting on this achievement, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University Apart from academic excellence, KLU Campus is also a pioneer in sports and other community activities, we feel very proud and motivated when our students achieve such recognition across the Country.

In this proud movement to the University, we take this opportunity to thank the entire team of coaches and his parents for standing by Mr.Nelavalli Mukesh on this achievement of gold medals. Once again, we applaud Mr. N. Mukesh on this outstanding achievement.

Mukesh was also congratulated by the management of KL University Vice Chancellor Dr. G. Parthasaradhi Varma; Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. N. Venkata Ram; Registrar; A. Jagadish Dean; Student Welfare Head Hanumantha Rao and other officials.