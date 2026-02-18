Last-minute study techniques for board preparation

As board examinations begin, students often feel the pressure to revise large portions of the syllabus within limited time. While last-minute preparation cannot replace consistent study throughout the year, effective revision strategies can significantly strengthen recall, improve confidence, and enhance exam performance. The focus during the final days should be on smart revision techniques rather than attempting to relearn entire chapters from scratch.

Prioritise important and scoring topics

The first step in effective last-minute revision is identifying high-priority areas. Students should concentrate on frequently asked concepts, important definitions, formulas, diagrams, and chapters known for carrying higher marks. Reviewing teacher-provided notes, summary sheets, or highlighted textbook sections helps save time and ensures that essential topics receive attention. At the same time, students should quickly revisit areas where they previously made mistakes to avoid repeating them in the exam.

Practice active recall instead of passive reading

Many students spend hours rereading textbooks, but passive reading often results in limited retention. Active recall—testing oneself without looking at the book—is far more effective. Students can write down formulas, key points, or short answers from memory and then verify their accuracy. Attempting sample questions, solving past examination papers, or practising quick quizzes helps strengthen understanding and improves the brain’s ability to retrieve information during the exam.

Prepare quick revision sheets

Condensing each chapter into one-page revision sheets can be extremely helpful in the final days. These sheets should include important formulas, keywords, diagrams, and step-by-step procedures. Having compact notes allows students to revise multiple topics quickly, especially on the day before the exam. Quick reference sheets also reduce anxiety by giving a clear sense of what has already been covered.

Strengthen formula and concept recall

For subjects such as mathematics, physics, and chemistry, formula recall plays a crucial role in scoring well. Writing formulas repeatedly, grouping similar formulas together, and practising a few quick numerical problems help reinforce memory. Linking formulas to solved examples makes it easier to apply them accurately during problem-solving questions in the exam.

Study in short, focused sessions

Long, continuous study hours often reduce concentration and productivity. Instead, students should revise in short sessions of 30–40 minutes followed by brief breaks. This method keeps the mind alert and helps maintain consistent focus. Light stretching, drinking water, or taking a short walk between sessions can refresh the mind and improve learning efficiency.

Maintain calmness,sleep, and routine

A well-rested mind performs better than an exhausted one. Adequate sleep, proper meals, and hydration are essential for memory retention and concentration. Avoiding late-night cramming before the exam ensures better clarity of thought during the paper. Last-minute revision works best when it is structured, focused, and calm.