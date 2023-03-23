Lecture on 'Building an Atmanirbhar Bharat' deliverd

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust, in association with the National Museum, Delhi (Govt. of India) hosted the 29th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture at the National Museum, Delhi. Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, delivered the lecture on 'Building an Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Focusing on India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, M Venkaiah Naidu said, "In just over the year, the Government of India, under the humanitarian initiative of Vaccine Maitri succeeded in delivering 16.29 Crore doses to 96 countries. On the domestic front, India administered 2.2 billion doses in the world's largest vaccination drive. Today, India stands as the second-largest producer of wheat and rice.

We have sufficient surplus food grains for our own citizens and to support other nations as well. India took a major step towards atmanirbharta in the space sector when the first rocket built by the country's private sector, "Vikram-S," took off on November 18, 2022.

Our talented pool of software engineers should help India become atmanirbhar in software development, especially with respect to operating systems."

In his address, Anil Shastri, holding trustee of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Trust, said, "Shastri ji always believed that each Indian should strive to be the atmanirbhar. Today Indian parents are educating their girl child to make her atmanirbhar, not becoming reliant on anyone.

It is the people who make the nation.

If the people are Atmanirbhar, it is obvious that the country will be Atmanirbhar and self-reliant."