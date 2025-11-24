‘Limitless – the autism summit’ to advance social inclusion and awareness held

Hyderabad: Building Balance Advisory organised Limitless – The Autism Summit, a community-driven initiative aimed at reshaping public understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and strengthening social inclusion. Held at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, the summit placed a strong emphasis on the “S” (Social Impact) component of the organisation’s mission, bringing together stakeholders from across the spectrum of education, healthcare, and community development.

India is home to more than 20 million individuals on the autism spectrum, yet awareness remains disproportionately low. Current estimates suggest that 1 in 68 children are diagnosed with ASD, reflecting a prevalence rate of over 1.5% among children aged 2–9. Experts at the summit highlighted the pressing need for nationwide early screening, better access to intervention services, and greater public awareness. The gender gap remains significant, with boys reportedly three times more likely to be diagnosed than girls. Despite a rise in diagnoses over the past decade, many cases continue to go undetected due to stigma, limited screening, and lack of understanding.

Limitless – The Autism Summit sought to address these challenges by fostering dialogue, sharing knowledge, and amplifying voices from within the neurodiverse community. “For decades, individuals on the autism spectrum have been misunderstood or marginalized due to limited awareness. This summit aims to dismantle misconceptions by highlighting the diverse strengths and abilities of individuals with autism,” said Arnaz Sapna Ashraf, Founder of Building Balance Advisory.

The event brought together parents, educators, special needs professionals, therapists, college students, corporate representatives, and community leaders—creating a wide platform for learning and collaboration. Discussions ranged from inclusive education and employment opportunities to social acceptance and support systems for families.

Autistic individual and Sitaare Zameen Par actor Naman Misra shared his personal journey at the summit, underscoring the role of social inclusion in unlocking human potential. “The Limitless Summit highlighted the opportunities that should be given to individuals on the autism spectrum to explore their own limitless horizons,” he said.