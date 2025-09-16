Mega job fair for students organised

Hyderabad: Tex Academy hosted its Mega Job Fair 2025 at the Secunderabad campus. The event brought together over 1,000 students from eight branches across India, providing a platform for career exploration and industry engagement.

The job fair featured participation from 22 companies and 45 recruiters, representing opportunities across 30 sectors such as IT, BFSI, Digital Marketing, Medical Coding, AutoCAD, BIM, and others. Students had the chance to attend on-the-spot interviews and receive placement offers during the event. Additionally, career counseling sessions and mock interviews were conducted by industry professionals to help students prepare for recruitment processes.

The event resulted in over 520 students securing job offers, reflecting the strong alignment between student skills and industry requirements. The job fair served as an opportunity for students to understand job market trends, enhance interview techniques, and network with potential employers. This gathering highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration in facilitating career readiness and improving employability among students. The job fair emphasized skill development and practical experience as key factors in helping students transition from education to professional environments.