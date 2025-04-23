Mid-career shift: Online DBA enrollments soar 30 pc

New Delhi: A new survey conducted by College Vidya has revealed a significant shift in higher education preferences, with Online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programmes gaining rapid traction over traditional PhDs in business-related fields. The study reports a 30% month-on-month increase in enrollments for Online DBAs, signaling a growing demand for flexible, career-oriented academic paths among mid-career professionals.

According to the survey, the rise in DBA enrollments is primarily driven by professionals with 5 to 7 years of experience in high-growth sectors such as technology, marketing, HR, and artificial intelligence. These individuals are opting for Online DBA programs to enhance their practical skills and fast-track their careers into leadership roles.

In stark contrast, traditional PhD programs are witnessing a slowdown, drawing only around 150 new enrollees per month compared to 300 for DBAs.

The study underscores a distinct divergence in career outcomes. While DBAs are designed for mid-to-senior professionals seeking real-world business impact, PhDs continue to focus on academic research, often leading to careers in teaching and scholarship.

The survey further reveals that 70% of DBA graduates secure CXO-level positions, with a 90% employability rate and an average salary increase of 40%.

Geographically, the demand for DBAs spans beyond metros, with notable enrollment figures from states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Telangana.

This broad appeal is attributed to the flexibility of Online DBA programs, which allow professionals to study without taking a career break.

Rohit Gupta, COO and Co-founder of College Vidya, noted, “Our findings confirm a paradigm shift in higher education.

Online DBAs are no longer an alternative — they are becoming the preferred route for professionals aiming for impactful, executive-level careers.”