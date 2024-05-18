Minor programme in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning launched

Live
As demand for skilled people in emerging technologies surges in the country, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), IIT Ropar and Masai School on Friday introduced a jointly certified minor programme in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).
The course includes seven modules -- fundamentals of prompt engineering, introduction to machine learning, data handling and processing, neural networks and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), functioning of large language models (LLMs) and capstone project.
“Integrating AI into our curriculum underscores our commitment to equipping students with cutting-edge competencies that are highly sought after in today’s job market,” said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).
By embracing AI education, “we are preparing our workforce to meet future challenges and ensuring our nation’s competitive edge in the global arena,” he added.
The credit-linked micro-specialisation in AI and ML is the most in-demand and the highest-paying tech job in India.
The course is meticulously crafted to equip learners with the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, said the stakeholders.
“The minor programme in AI and ML epitomises our dedication to providing students with a holistic educational experience, blending academic rigour with hands-on application,” said Rajeev Ahuja Director, IIT Ropar.
Cities like Jaipur, Gwalior, Haridwar, Jodhpur and Agra are witnessing a boom in AI jobs, according to a latest report by HRtech platform GetWork.
Driven by talent growth, the AI market in India is projected to grow at 31.5 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to reach $5.1 billion by 2027.
“We are not just transforming education; we’re sculpting a new paradigm in skill-based learning, sculpting a dynamic talent pool primed for global success,” said Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder, and CEO of Masai School.