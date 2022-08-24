NASA's Webb telescope captures Jupiter's faint rings, Great Red Spot

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured new stunning images of Jupiter that will give scientists even more clues to the planet's inner life.

With giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and extreme temperature and pressure conditions, Jupiter has a lot going on. In the standalone view of Jupiter, created from a composite of several images from Webb, auroras extend to high altitudes above both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter.

The auroras shine in a filter that is mapped to redder colours, which also highlights light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes, NASA said in a statement. A different filter, mapped to yellows and greens, shows hazes swirling around the northern and southern poles.

A third filter, mapped to blues, showcases light that is reflected from a deeper main cloud. "We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest.

It's really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image," said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley.