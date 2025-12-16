National-level management fest premicirus draws over 500 participants

Bhavan’s Vivekananda College of Science, Humanities and Commerce organised the 14th edition of Premicirus 2025–26, a national-level management fest, at its campus. The event focused on experiential learning and the development of practical managerial skills among students, drawing participation from institutions across the country.

According to the organisers, the fest attracted more than 534 participants from various states. Students took part in a range of events covering core management domains, including Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship Development and Business Quiz. The Best Manager competition featured multiple rounds such as stress interviews, mock mergers, case study analysis and interactive quizzes, designed to test participants’ analytical ability, decision-making skills and adaptability.

In addition to Premicirus, the college also hosted the second edition of Primicerius Juniors, a management fest aimed at Intermediate-level students. The initiative was designed as an early introduction to management education and business thinking. A total of 534 students participated in the junior fest, contributing significantly to the overall turnout.

Primicerius Juniors introduced participants to basic management concepts through activities such as business case solving and advertisement-making competitions, encouraging creativity, teamwork and problem-solving. The event was inaugurated by Dr. G. S. V. R. K. Choudary, Principal of Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, who attended as the chief guest.

College officials said the combined events provided students with opportunities to interact with industry professionals, gain exposure to digital tools and develop practical skills relevant to the workplace. The fest also facilitated networking that could support internships, placements and entrepreneurial pursuits.

With its emphasis on hands-on learning and industry engagement, Premicirus continues to serve as a platform for nurturing management talent and aligning academic learning with real-world business practices.