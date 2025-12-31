NFSU pioneering forensic education, innovation

Ahmedabad: Founded with a vision to transform the landscape of forensic science, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) stands as a unique beacon of specialised education, research and training in forensic and allied disciplines. Headquartered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, NFSU is the world’s first and only university entirely dedicated to forensic, behavioural, cybersecurity, digital forensics and allied sciences — a testament to India’s commitment to strengthening scientific investigation and justice delivery systems.

Addressing the visiting journalists from Vijayawada, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr JM Vyas recalled that originally established in 2009 as the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University when Narendra Modi was the chief minister, NFSU was envisioned to address the growing need for trained forensic professionals at a time when crime patterns were becoming increasingly sophisticated. Recognising its strategic value, the Narendra Modi Government elevated the institution to a Central University and declared it an institution of national importance through an Act of Parliament in 2020.

The vice-chancellor stated that this legislative backing empowers NFSU not just as an academic institution, but as a national resource for capacity building, research, training and consultancy across the criminal justice ecosystem — from police and judiciary to intelligence and internal security agencies.

About 12,500 students are enrolled in undergraduate, post graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral studies in the 12 campuses across the country. The Amaravati campus of NFSU in Andhra Pradesh is coming up soon with the AP Government headed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu allotting land for it in the upcoming capital city. The Gandhinagar campus serves as the flagship hub, hosting eight specialised schools spanning advanced domains such as School of Forensic Science, School of Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, School of Engineering and Technology, School of Behavioral Sciences, School of Management Studies, School of Pharmacy, School of Doctoral Studies and Research, School of Open Learning.

These schools deliver a spectrum of postgraduate and doctoral programmes tailored to contemporary investigative needs — from forensic odontology and toxicology to forensic structural engineering and multimedia forensics.

Classrooms are supported by state-of-the-art laboratories, smart facilities, and specialised research centres including Cyber Defence Centre, Ballistics Research & Testing Centre, International Centre for Humanitarian Forensics, Centre of Excellence for Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Forensic Innovation Centre. These units not only steep students in practical skills but also position NFSU as a hub for cutting-edge research and real-world problem solving.

While its heart remains in Gujarat, NFSU has grown into a nationally networked university with campuses in Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Dharwad and more including an international campus in Uganda.

The university’s footprint extends beyond academics — it has established academic collaborations with over 160 institutions worldwide and provided training to thousands of officers from India and over 70 countries, strengthening forensic capabilities around the world.

Campus director Dr S.O. Junare points out that NFSU doesn’t just focus on classroom learning. Its expertise is sought by government organisations and regulatory bodies. For instance, in late 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) signed an MoU with NFSU to enhance its digital forensic and cybersecurity capabilities — reflecting the institution’s relevance in addressing emerging technological challenges. Initiatives such as “Hacked 2.0”, launched with media partners to build cyber resilience among citizens and organisations, further underscore the university’s role in public education and societal security.

As NFSU expands—with new campuses being planned across India—it faces the monumental task of scaling quality while maintaining relevance in its specialised domains. Its strategic growth signals a broader national effort to professionalise forensic sciences, digital investigation, security studies and behavioural science education — domains increasingly critical in an interconnected and high-tech world.

The National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat has carved out a distinct identity as a global pioneer in forensic education, blending academic excellence with research innovation and strategic partnerships. From its humble beginnings to its current stature as an institution of national importance, NFSU exemplifies how visionary education can reinforce justice systems, enhance national security, and create expertise that resonates far beyond borders.