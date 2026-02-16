Congress distances itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera has clarified that veteran party member Mani Shankar Aiyar has “no official connection” with the Indian National Congress for several years and now speaks or writes entirely in his personal capacity.

The statement came in response to a recent report published by The Indian Express, which quoted Aiyar predicting that Pinarayi Vijayan would once again assume the office of Chief Minister of Kerala following the upcoming assembly elections.

Aiyar's comment suggested confidence in the Left Democratic Front's prospects and Vijayan's continued leadership, drawing attention amid ongoing political discussions in the state.

Addressing the matter directly, Khera emphasised that Aiyar's views do not reflect the official position or strategy of the Congress party.

He stated, "Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity."

The clarification aimed to distance the party from any speculation or interpretation that Aiyar's remarks could be seen as an endorsement or analysis aligned with Congress thinking.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former Union Minister and senior Congress figure known for his outspoken commentary on political and international affairs, has increasingly operated independently in recent times.

His periodic columns, interviews, and public statements have often sparked debate, but party sources indicate that he no longer holds any formal role or active involvement in organisational matters.

The Indian Express article highlighted Aiyar's observation on Kerala's political landscape, where the ruling LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) faces a strong challenge from the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the assembly polls.

Aiyar's prediction of Vijayan's return was framed as his personal assessment, but it prompted questions about whether such comments could influence perceptions or be misconstrued as party signals.

Khera's swift response underscores the Congress leadership's effort to maintain clear boundaries between individual opinions and official party lines, especially on sensitive state-level electoral issues.

Kerala remains a key battleground state, with both major fronts intensifying campaigns and alliances. The Congress has been focusing on highlighting governance concerns, economic issues, and alleged mismanagement under the present administration while projecting its own vision for development and welfare.

Aiyar's long association with the Congress, including his roles in diplomacy and government, continues to lend weight to his opinions in public discourse, even as the party seeks to assert its independent stance.