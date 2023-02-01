Niine holds Menstrual Hygiene drive

Niine Private Limited, a leading brand in menstrual hygiene products, marked the occasion of 'National Girl Child Day' with a meaningful initiative to empower young girls at the Government Girls Secondary SchoolGovernment Girls Secondary Schoolin Burari, Delhi.

As part of the initiative, they distributed 6000 sanitary napkins to the students of the school, providing much-needed resources to girls from economically weaker sections. Additionally, the company also delivered an enlightening talk on menstrual hygiene to the students, aimed at educating and empowering them to take control of their menstrual health and break the taboo surrounding menstruation.

"At Niine, we are deeply committed to the well-being and empowerment of young girls," said Ameya Dangi, CEO of Niine Private Limited. "We believe that every girl has the right to access resources that will help them manage their menstrual health and we are proud to have been able to celebrate National Girl Child Day in a meaningful way by providing girls in this school with the necessary resources and knowledge surrounding menstrual health. We are dedicated to expand these efforts further, and reach out to more people in coming time."