Over 2,000 students graduate, institute presents its 60,000th degree

As many as 2,084 students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) graduated during its 59th Convocation held here on Wednesday.

The premier technical institute also presented its 60,000th degree since its inception. Established with German technical assistance, IIT-M was formally inaugurated in 1959. A total of 2,084 students graduated on Wednesday, in the first convocation to be held in the physical mode after a gap of two years, a release from IIT-M said. "As many as 2,620 degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion," it said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, chief guest on the occasion, lauded the graduating students. In his address he said "it is clear that it is going to be a digital world and a digital economy."

Nobody would have predicted India would play a significant role in technology sector, he added. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said the present decade was a very important one for the country. "The world order is changing. India today has opportunities like never before - across sectors and geographies.

Technology is revolutionising every aspect of our lives. There could not have been a better time for you to graduate and make a difference to the lives of millions of people," he said. IIT-M Director V Kamakoti awarded the degrees.