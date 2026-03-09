Paper focuses on concepts and analysis

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination drew mixed responses from students, with many noting that the paper tested conceptual clarity and analytical thinking.

According to Mena Mittle, Vice Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, the question paper was largely based on NCERT concepts but required students to apply their understanding thoughtfully. The exam followed the updated CBSE competency-based pattern, featuring a balanced combination of objective questions, assertion–reasoning items, case-based questions, and descriptive answers.

Some students felt that the level of difficulty varied across different sets of the paper, which contributed to differing opinions about how challenging the exam was. While a number of questions required deeper analysis, they remained within the prescribed syllabus and curriculum framework.

Overall, the paper was seen as balanced yet moderately challenging. Students who had prepared thoroughly and practised competency-based questions were better positioned to respond confidently, and most were able to complete the paper within the allotted time.