Personal hygiene and appearance

It is always believed and accepted that good personal hygiene is very essential for better health. Maintaining what is known as hygiene habits makes you feel good about yourself. Dishevelled hair, crumpled untidy clothes, bad breath and bad odour repel people from you and may face ostracisation and discrimination.



You are solely answerable for this. Appearance is a type of power. Everyone sees what you appear to be. We are all born with a unique genetic blueprint, which lays out the basic characteristics of our personality as well as our physical health and appearance, and yet we all know that life experiences change us.

Your physical appearances will capture the eyes of the crowd or the interview board members or your friends. You should be strong to look into their eyes and talk to them confidently. All this comes with how you groom yourself. Let us start with the head on your shoulders. Hair is the most important ingredient of this vital part.

Trimming your hair and taking care of it at regular intervals like washing and oiling is very important. I am sure nobody likes to be bald when he/she is at 20 or 21. You might grow long hair or maintain short hair keeping in mind the fashion of the day but maintaining it in a neat and tidy manner is a must for both young men and women.

Wash away your troubles with some bubbles. Bath is a place to wash worries away. It's important to bathe regularly on a daily basis. You might feel lazy and postpone it for some time but do not avoid or skip it. Keep in mind that no one else can take a bath for you. Bath is to avoid public menace. You should clean your body and shampoo your hair to give your face a lift.

Stand in awe of yourself and your appearance. If your mouth doesn't say it your face definitely will. Bathing is stressed because the body sheds skin, the scales, they need to come off otherwise they cake up your skin. Trimming fingernails and toenails and shaping and cleaning them is very essential to arrest a few infections.

The next key factor under this is your mouth and the teeth within. Rinse your mouth after every meal wherever you are. Don't think that it is impossible every time. Impossible is just an opinion. This is an effort on your behalf to make the person who is with you feel comfortable.

Your smile speaks a lot and a smile is priceless only when the teeth shine. For that you need to have healthy teeth. Brushing twice and flossing once a day are very important. Using mouthwash or mint is advised after consuming spicy food. Regular washing of hands and feet when you have come in contact with unsanitary items is a must. The next key to healthy life is sleep, which we all love. 8 to 10 hours of sleep is a must for all, excess of it is bad for the brain. Plan your activities accordingly. Overall practicing good personal hygiene enhances your demeanor. Your dressing up sense adds to your personality. Always dress up like it's the best day of your life. It doesn't mean being decked up but presentable with neat and clean clothes.

You need not be trendy and fashionable or be a fashion icon. But you need to decide what you are and how you present yourself to the world. We need to find our own style. Having a superb dress sense in simple words means, your ability to pick up clothes that suit you and keep you comfortable and appealing to the eyes. Avoid ill-fitting clothes. Dot compromise for adjustments later. Weird looks and mocking glances from people would hurt you but appreciation and their attention will act as a confidence booster. Self-confidence is a driving force and constantly reminds you who you are and what you stand for? Appearance does matter and it's a type of power. People should take your idea, your case and you should be able to influence others., Dress appropriately and according to your age. Keep in mind the place you are visiting and the people you are going to meet. Along with clothes, right footwear is an important accessory.

Get adorable, comfortable classic type of footwear that suits all occasions and all seasons. Other accessories like a belt, wallet/ladies' purse, tie and jewellery enhance your personality.

Flashy clothes or fluorescent colours for a formal event, an interview or a group discussion will be a disaster. What suits your friend may not suit you. Educate yourself by understanding your build, hair and skin tones, environment and wallet effect your style. Change your appearance and present yourself differently for every occasion.

Be an example and style icon for yourself. Style is nothing but a confident attitude. Be unique. Be memorable. Be proud. Be confident.