Prabhakar Uyyala: Shaping the future of computer science education

A Visionary in Computer Science and Executive Manager and Research Scholar, in the fast-paced world of computer science, few individuals possess the diverse expertise and unwavering dedication that Prabhakara R Uyyala brings to the table. As a distinguished executive manager and architect at a leading multinational corporation, Prabhakar has been instrumental in driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of technology. His remarkable contributions extend far beyond the corporate sphere, as he also serves as a respected research scholar at J. S university in India under the guidance.

Prabhakar’s journey into the realm of computer science began research with a profound interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning’s potential to transform the field. At J. S university, he delves into the crucial role of these cutting-edge technologies in enhancing cyber security and spearheading the digitalization efforts of financial enterprises. Prabhakar has made remarkable strides in his research and professional endeavors.

Prabhakara has MoU with well-established Telangana Tech company WorkCog (Founded by Appi Reddy) to take a farrowed enterprise level solution to the banks about the Real-time check fraud detection system as next-generation banking patented application.

Q. Going with the trends is a factor influencing students opting for various courses. Should a student choose a course out of one’s interest?

A. It’s one that many students grapple with when making their course selections. In my opinion, it’s crucial for students to strike a balance between their interests and the demands of the job market. While it can be tempting to choose a course solely based on what is currently popular or in demand, I firmly believe that genuine interest and passion play a vital role in long-term success and career satisfaction.

Q. How and what to choose to chart out one’s career after the undergraduate level?

A. Computer Science and Computational technologies offer vast opportunities and are integral to nearly every industry in today’s digital age. When considering a career path after the undergraduate level, it’s important to navigate through the various options and make informed decisions.

Q. AI, ML, Machine

Translation, Data Sciences are much talked about subjects these days. Are students from B.Tech alone able to venture into these areas?

A. Absolutely, the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Machine Translation, and Data Sciences are highly interdisciplinary. While students from B.Tech backgrounds certainly have a strong foundation in these areas, individuals from diverse academic backgrounds can also make successful careers in these fields.

Q. What are the career prospects for those studying B.Sc computer sciences, law, defense, and security studies at their undergraduate level in cybersecurity?

A. The field of cybersecurity offers promising career prospects for students interested in this rapidly evolving and critical domain. The increasing reliance on technology and the growing sophistication of cyber threats have created a strong demand for cybersecurity professionals across various industries.

For students specifically pursuing cybersecurity as a dedicated field, there are abundant opportunities in both public and private sectors. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations, require skilled cybersecurity experts to protect their digital assets and ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their data.

Q. Digitization is leading everything these days, from village to good governance at the regional and national level. What are the thrust areas for higher academic and career prospects in digital fintech, regulations, compliance, and standards?

A. Digitization has become a transformative force across various sectors, including finance and governance.

Fintech Innovation and Development: As the financial industry embraces digital transformation, there is a growing need for professionals with a deep understanding of both finance and technology.

Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management: With the rise of digital financial services, regulatory compliance has become increasingly complex.

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: As digital transactions and financial data proliferate, the importance of cybersecurity and data privacy cannot be overstated.

Fintech Regulations and Policy: Governments and regulatory bodies are actively shaping the landscape of digital fintech through policies and regulations.

Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion: The push towards a cashless society and financial inclusion has created opportunities for professionals to work on digital payment systems, mobile banking solutions, and financial services targeting underserved populations

Q. These das, students as young as primary and high school levels are admitted to various computer-related courses to impart design thinking. Is this a desirable development? What do you suggest to parents on this front?

A. The availability of computer-related courses for students at such young ages can be seen as a desirable development in today’s technology-driven world. Introducing students to computer education and design thinking at an early stage can have several benefits. However, it is important for parents to approach this front with some considerations in mind.

