Premier institutes on a mission to help learners become job-ready

Premier institutes like ISB Hyderabad, IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IISc Bengaluru and IIIT Bangalore have partnered with Coursera to create specialised courses that help learners be job-ready, the online learning platform has said.

The Executive MBA at IIT Roorkee, MSc in Data Science from the International Institute at Information Technology in Bengaluru, and the Global Management Programmes in Infrastructure and in Operations and Supply Chain at the Indian School of Business are among the degree programmes Coursera has partnered for, it added.

"We are honoured to partner with the country's top higher education institutions and industry educators to widen our portfolio of job-relevant credentials, which will make learning on Coursera even more rewarding for learners in India and across the globe," she added.

Other new employability-focused courses launched by the platform include post-graduate certificate programmes in Machine Learning for Finance, Strategic Supply Chain Management with AI, Cloud Computing Applications, Deep Learning for Computer Vision and Extended Reality, UX Design and HCI, Digital Manufacturing, Robotics and Mechatronics, and Natural Language Processing.

"We are excited about India's new education policy, its ambitious target to achieve 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035, and to upskill India's working population. In order to do this, we will have to enroll another 35 million higher-education students in India by 2035.

They can't all be taught at campuses. "By opening up the possibility for the top institutions in the country to be able to offer education to many more people than they would be able to cater to on their campuses is something that we are really excited about," said Vandenbosch.

Coursera is among the world's largest online learning platform for higher education. A total of 190 of the world's top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera. "The addition of these new educators – IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIIT Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Hero Mindmine, PwC India and Tally Education – takes the total number of university partners to 14 and industry partners to five in the country," she added.