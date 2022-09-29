Reagene Innovations presented best Research Award

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations, a start-up company incubated at Aspire BioNest, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, was presented best Research Award at the Advances in Molecular Diagnostics and Precision Medicine International Conference in Chennai on September 15.

The award was in recognition to their work on designing 3D bioprinted human models of Covid-19 and Type 2 Diabetes, which the Company used to launch therapeutics in less than two years. 3D bioprinting is a cutting-edge technology, which allows scientists to create human-like organs for discovery and development of drugs against human diseases.

The presentation was made by the Companies' young scientific team of Arpitha Reddy, Sanjana Battula and Saranya K with contribution from Kranti Meher.

Dr Uday Saxena, Co-Founder and CEO of Reagene Innovations said the use of 3D bioprinting of human like organs and disease systems can save the pharma industry time, several millions of dollars and increase likelihood of success in launching new products. Dr Subrahmanyam Vangala, Co-Founder of Reagene Innovations, added that this is breakthrough technology which was much needed in an industry where failure rates are high. Dr Satish Chandran, CEO of Lay Sciences, USA, the Company's business partner, said bringing new products rapidly to the patient's using 3D technologies is the beginning of a new paradigm in the healthcare industry. Reagene Innovations and its Science and Business partners, Lay Sciences USA, Prodigy Bio, USA and Kyntox Bio, Bengaluru plan to collaborate extensively to bring forward several new product launches using similar innovative and proprietary discovery platforms. Reagene Innovations is grateful to the support provided by ASPIRE-BioNest Management in both its business and science endeavors. Dr S Rajagopal, Faculty at University of Hyderabad and Director of ASPIRE-BioNest said the young talent working at the incubation center is an important part of its ambience, vibrancy and success.