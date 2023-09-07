Seminar on healthy diet affordable for all organised

Noida: On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, Sharda School of Medical Science and Research organised a seminar to promote healthy living and raise awareness about the vital role nutrition plays in our lives. The theme of the seminar was ‘Healthy diet affordable for all’ in which hundreds of students, faculty, staff and doctors participated. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Pooja Dudeja, Professor, Col Medical (Professor Services), DGMS office, IHQ of MoD; Dr. Jaya Benjamin, Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Nutrition, Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences, New Delhi; Dr. AK Gadpayle, Medical Superintendent ,Sharda Hospital; Dr. Nirupma Gupta, Dean, Sharda School of Medical Science and Research; Dr. Pooja Rastogi, Associate Dean, Sharda School of Medical Science and Research; Dr. Shalini Srivastav, HOD, Department of community medicine.

Dr. Pooja Dudeja stated “If you take the right diet, your immunity power will increase and you will fall sick less. In today’s time, youth prefer fast food more. Due to which your body does not get nutrition in sufficient quantity and there is a risk of many diseases”. She advised students to take a healthy diet on a regular basis and do some exercise for at least 15 minutes. Dr. AK Gadpayle, said The lower class population has the highest rate of nutritional deficiencies. We should work to make it possible for them to afford healthy nutrition. Pregnant women, children, and those engaged in strenuous labour require the most nutrition. Medical students should educate the public about a healthy diet. To determine which grain you have issues with, grains should not be combined but rather eaten separately.

Dr. Jaya Benjamin said “people need to gradually introduce grains like Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, and maize, among others, into their diets.